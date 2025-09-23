National Assembly Standing Commmitee reviews oversight work

HÀ NỘI — Instead of its usual question-and-answer session, the 10th sitting of the 15th-tenure National Assembly (NA) will thread the needle on unfinished business, discussing the implementation of 16 resolutions from the 14th and 15th terms concerning thematic supervision and questioning, said NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.

He made the statement at a meeting of the NA Standing Committee on Tuesday to review the implementation of several resolutions of the 14th and 15th NA terms regarding thematic supervision and questioning.

During the session, which is expected to open on October 20, the NA will review the implementation across 17 areas, including finance, banking, industry and trade, agriculture and environment, construction, culture, sports, tourism, science and technology, education and training, health, ethnic affairs, religion, home affairs and justice, as stipulated in its thematic resolutions, he said.

These resolutions assign a total of 348 groups of tasks, many of which are concrete and detailed, he said.

Chairman Mẫn asked relevant agencies to clarify which tasks have been completed and not completed and identify solutions and deadlines for uncompleted tasks.

The NA Chairman pointed out that several tasks remain unfinished, such as planning work, the slow development of a competitive retail electricity market, the pending approval of the public investment programme for power supply in rural, mountainous and island areas for the 2021–2025 period, and delays in building a nationwide land database.

These are important tasks that affect people, businesses and State management activities.

Chairman of the NA Committee for Cultural and Social Affairs Nguyễn Đắc Vinh said the Ministry of Education and Training has addressed many issues, including the significant task of building school culture.

He suggested that efforts to foster school culture should be persistently carried out in a broader, more comprehensive manner, while proposing punitive measures on students would be replaced by simple reminders.

Also at the meeting on Tuesday, the NA Standing Committee listened to a preliminary appraisal report on the draft Law amending certain articles of the Law on Treaties.

The Standing Board of the NA Committee on National Defence, Security and External Relations assessed that the promulgation of the law aims to accelerate the process and procedures for concluding treaties, particularly those on official development assistance (ODA) loans and foreign concessional loans, meeting the political, external affairs and international integration requirements of the Party and the State in the new context.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would be responsible for verifying treaties within 10 days from receipt of complete dossiers instead of 15 days, and within 15 days instead of 30 days in cases where a verification council is established.

The Ministry of Justice would appraise treaties within 10 days instead of 20 days, and within 20 days instead of 60 days when an appraisal council is formed. — VNS