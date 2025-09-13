Exit ban imposed on Vice Chairman of Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission

THANH HOÁ – The Investigation Police Agency under the Department of Public Security of the north-central province of Thanh Hóa on Saturday announced a decision to temporarily ban Đỗ Trọng Hưng, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission and former Secretary of the Thanh Hóa provincial Party Committee, from leaving the country.

According to the announcement, the exit ban is effective from September 11, 2025, to January 6, 2026. During this period, Hưng, born in 1971 in Thanh Hóa, is restricted from travelling overseas in accordance with regulations to serve an ongoing investigation and verification process.

Authorities cited his involvement in a case currently invested by the Investigation Police Agency under the provincial Department of Public Security as the reason for the ban. — VNA/VNS