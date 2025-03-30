Việt Nam attends emergency ASEAN FMs' meeting on earthquake aftermath in Myanmar, Thailand

HÀ NỘI — Authorised by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn, Deputy Minister Đỗ Hùng Việt, head of the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) delegation of Việt Nam, attended a special emergency meeting of ASEAN Foreign Ministers on the aftermath of the earthquakes in Myanmar and Thailand on Sunday.

The virtual meeting was convened by Malaysia as ASEAN Chair in 2025.

Speaking at the event, Việt conveyed the profound condolences of the Vietnamese Government and people to Thailand and Myanmar, affirming that Việt Nam will stand side-by-side with the two countries in overcoming their current difficulties.

He said Việt Nam is urgently preparing to provide Myanmar with essential goods and supplies, while deploying more than 100 personnel from the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security to Myanmar to join rescue and relief efforts, scheduled for March 30.

The Deputy Minister emphasised that ASEAN needs to assert its central role in coordinating special efforts during difficulties and challenges. Accordingly, it should effectively utilise and leverage existing mechanisms and tools, especially the the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre) and the ASEAN Secretary-General, to mobilise and coordinate resources from both ASEAN and its partners, thus supporting post-disaster recovery efforts. ASEAN should also continue to closely coordinate with Myanmar to develop a long-term recovery and reconstruction plan.

On this occasion, Việt also called on all parties in Myanmar to take responsibility for ensuring that humanitarian assistance is provided safely and without obstruction to all affected residents. Notably, this could also be an opportunity for all parties in Myanmar to end violent actions and set aside differences to engage in relief efforts, aiming towards the recovery and reconstruction of the country, bringing peace, stability, and development to the local people.

At the meeting, the Foreign Ministers of Thailand and Myanmar reported the damage caused by the earthquakes. In Myanmar alone, as of the morning of March 30, there had been 1,644 fatalities, with hundreds of buildings and infrastructure facilities severely damaged or collapsed, including many hospitals and office buildings. Even the headquarters of the Myanmar Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nay Pyi Taw was damaged and deemed unsafe, forcing staff to work outdoors.

Expressing deep sympathy and condolences to Myanmar and Thailand, ASEAN countries reaffirmed their solidarity and commitment to stand side by side with Myanmar and Thailand in recovery and mitigation efforts. Several ASEAN members reported that they have sent or plan to send humanitarian aid and rescue teams to Myanmar to participate in search and rescue operations. — VNA/VNS