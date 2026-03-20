Chelsea Legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink to make first-ever Việt Nam appearance at the Famous CFC in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The Chelsea Football Club’s international fan engagement programme will be held in Hà Nội this April with special fan activities, including an exclusive meet-and-greet and evening event with Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

The Ascott Limited (Ascott), the Official Hotels Partner of Chelsea Football Club, will continue its second season of partnership with the English Premier League club.

Taking place on 17 and 18 April 2026, the latest edition of The Famous CFC will be held across Ascott Tay Ho Hanoi , Oakwood Residence Hanoi and Somerset West Point Hanoi.

The programme will culminate in A Night with the Blues, an exclusive event for Chelsea fans hosted by Chelsea Football Club and Ascott. Taking place at the Hồ Tây Grand Ballroom at Ascott Tay Ho Hanoi, the evening will be part of the build-up to the Chelsea vs. Manchester United fixture on Saturday, 18 April 2026.

Known for his iconic goal-scoring prowess and electrifying presence on the pitch, Hasselbaink remains one of the most celebrated forwards in Chelsea’s modern era. Across his four years at the club from 2000 to 2004, he produced 87 goals in 177 appearances and captured the 2000/01 Premier League Golden Boot with 23 strikes. Scoring on his debut against Manchester United, he quickly became a fan favourite and a defining presence in Chelsea’s frontline of the time.

Hasselbaink’s appearance during his first official club visit to Việt Nam brings an exciting lift to the theme “A Legend at a Legendary Venue”, introducing fans to the premier event spaces at Ascott Tay Ho Hanoi. The property’s Ho Tay Grand Ballroom, the largest pillarless ballroom in Hanoi, will be transformed into a Stamford Bridge–inspired arena to showcase the venue’s scale and versatility. With 14 additional function rooms and full food and beverage service, Ascott Tay Ho Hanoi’s event spaces have only just begun hosting events ahead of the launch of its 1,165 rooms, making this an exclusive first look for fans and media alike.

The Famous CFC is Chelsea’s global fan experience designed to bring supporters closer to the club while deepening collaboration with international partners. The programme has already made its mark in major cities, creating unforgettable memories for fans around the world.

Tan Bee Leng, Chief Commercial Officer, Ascott, said: “From Singapore and Bangkok in the first season, to Jakarta and now Hanoi in the second season, our Famous CFC tour follows a purposeful arc across Southeast Asia – Ascott’s home region and an energetic hub for Chelsea fandom. This edition is particularly special. Fans will not only get the rare opportunity to meet Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, but will also be among the first to step inside Ascott Tay Ho Hanoi, a large scale project that brings together premium accommodation and a purpose-built event destination. It is the perfect venue to showcase Ascott’s all-rounded hospitality expertise in one integrated setting.”

“We want our Ascott Star Rewards members and club supporters to feel the same excitement they would in London, right in this region where they live, work and travel. Every Famous CFC event presented by Ascott celebrates both the passion of the Blues and our commitment to shaping memorable travel and guest experiences through authentic, heartfelt hospitality,” Tan added.

John Rogers, Head of Partnerships at Chelsea Football Club, said: “Our partnership with Ascott continues to raise the bar for how we engage supporters around the world. After successful editions across Southeast Asia, we are thrilled to bring The Famous CFC to Hanoi, a vibrant city with a loyal Chelsea following. We are especially excited to have Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink join us on his first official visit to Vietnam. Together with Ascott, we look forward to delivering an unforgettable fan celebration in Hanoi and creating moments that truly reflect the passion and unity of the Chelsea community.”

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said: “Visiting Việt Nam for the first time with Chelsea is something I am really excited about. I have always felt the love from our fans in Asia, and it reminds me why the Chelsea family is so special. Events like The Famous CFC let us relive memories, share new ones and celebrate the game we all love. I cannot wait to meet our supporters in Hanoi and feel that incredible blue passion again.”VNS

The Famous CFC Hanoi Event Packages Exclusively for Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) members, specially curated fan experience packages are now available for The Famous CFC in Hanoi. These packages combine ASR points redeemable for stays at participating properties across Vietnam with unmissable, up close Chelsea fan experiences at Ascott Tay Ho Hanoi, giving members the perfect blend of travel, entertainment and insider access. Meet-and-greet photo opportunities with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Tickets to A Night with the Blues – an exclusive event featuring Hasselbaink at Ascott Tay Ho Hanoi

– an exclusive event featuring Hasselbaink at Complimentary limited-edition co-branded merchandise from Chelsea FC x Ascott The first 10 package purchases will receive Chelsea FC Men’s Team signed merchandise. Packages and bonus items are available on a limited, first-come basis. For the latest updates, please visit https://www.discoverasr.com/en/ascott-chelseafc.

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