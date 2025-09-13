Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Vietnamese language lessons in Laos keep culture alive

September 13, 2025 - 12:57
Vietnamese is also taught at prestigious schools in Laos like the Champasak-Lâm Đồng High School for the Gifted (Phonesavanh School) and the Champasak Ethnic Boarding School.
A Vietnamese language class at the Laos-Việt Nam friendship school. — VNA/VNS Photo

VIENTIANE — Down in the bustling heart of southern Laos, Champasak is a hotspot for Vietnamese families who have called it home for generations. Here, teaching kids their mother tongue is a full-on mission to preserve the language and strengthen the bond between Việt Nam and Laos.

The Laos-Việt Nam friendship school in Champasak, founded in 1978, has offered over 43 training courses across nearly five decades. Currently, around 500 students are in training from kindergarten to lower secondary, with roughly 20 per cent being children of Vietnamese living in the locality. The school distinguishes itself by embedding Vietnamese into its curriculum from the primary level, delivered by a mix of Vietnamese and Lao teachers, all trained at universities in Việt Nam. For these educators, teaching the language is more than a job; it is a mission tied to pride and responsibility.

The school also runs activities to inspire interest in Vietnamese. Vietnamese competitions in language and storytelling, initiated by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Pakse, have sparked enthusiastic participation. Each year, many students also achieve top results in provincial academic contests, a proof of steady progress in Vietnamese-language education in Champasak.

Vice Principal Đặng Thị Cúc credited the school’s progress to support from the Vietnamese Party and State, plus partnerships with twinned cities and provinces, and local Vietnamese businesses. Modern tools, including computers, projectors, and learning robots, have been supplied to support teaching in math, English, Vietnamese, and science. It’s all part of Laos’ push for education reform, promoting a dynamic learning environment.

Students now have six Vietnamese lessons each week. More importantly, teachers aim to make students fall in love with Vietnamese culture and history, fostering a connection to their homeland.

In Pakse, Vietnamese Consul General Tạ Phương Dung pointed out that Vietnamese is also taught at prestigious schools like the Champasak-Lâm Đồng High School for the Gifted (Phonesavanh School) and the Champasak Ethnic Boarding School. These spots have been common homes for generations of Vietnamese and Lao students, with the Vietnamese language a bridge that binds communities, keeping cultural identity alive.

To improve teaching quality, schools have recently sent teachers to professional training courses, including the one hosted by the Vietnamese Consulate General in March and another by the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in August, she added. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam-Laos Vietnamese language

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

French museum promises support for Điện Biên Phủ Victory Museum

Việt Nam's Điện Biên Phủ Victory Museum and the Caen Memorial Museum in France signed a cooperation agreement in May taking a new step in preserving and promoting the value of historical heritage, especially documents and artefacts related to the glorious Điện Biên Phủ campaign, a symbol of the fight for national independence.
Life & Style

Mid-Autumn lanterns shine bright!

With a passion for preserving traditions, Đoàn Thái Cúc Hương has revived Mid-Autumn lanterns, which were slowly fading from memory. These lanterns are crafted from dó paper and natural earth colours, evoking a sense of nostalgia.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom