VPBank, Ping An partner on billion-transaction core banking system

HÀ NỘI — VPBank on Friday officially signed a cooperation agreement with OneConnect, a financial technology (fintech) company under Ping An Group, to build a next-generation core banking system.

The system is capable of processing up to one billion transactions per day, a first for the Vietnamese banking industry, and will bring a seamless, fast and safe experience to millions of individual and corporate customers nationwide.

Under the agreement, OneConnect will partner up with VPBank and its wholly owned subsidiary GPBank to deploy a next-generation core banking system. The platform will help VPBank and GPBank effectively manage the bank's main operations, from opening accounts, making savings deposits and borrowing capital to providing payment services and managing customer information.

A major highlight of the new system is its outstanding processing speed. It can handle up to 10,000 transactions per second and one billion transactions per day quickly and stably, while ensuring data security according to international standards.

This feature helps customers feel secure using online banking services anytime and anywhere without worrying about risks, providing a seamless, convenient and safe experience. The outstanding processing capacity will help VPBank and GPBank prepare to meet skyrocketing transaction demands in the future, as the number of customers and the scale of online transactions surge.

Working with OneConnect will also help VPBank and GPBank bring new digital products to the market faster. As a result, customers will soon gain access to more modern services, such as opening accounts quickly and easily on the phone, applying for loans online or using personal expense management tools. Small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will also benefit from convenient financial solutions that save time and costs.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, VPBank CEO Nguyễn Đức Vinh said: "The implementation of the new-generation digital banking system not only helps VPBank improve its competitiveness in the digital era, but also affirms its leading position in financial technology in Việt Nam."

"Mastering core technology means that VPBank can proactively innovate, build multi-functional and sustainable banking services and be ready to meet the increasing needs of customers."

The agreement also marks an important turning point in VPBank's comprehensive digital transformation journey, helping the bank improve its competitiveness and uphold its leading position in Việt Nam's fintech sector.

GPBank's involvement also confirms the synergy in the entire VPBank ecosystem, aiming to maximise the efficiency of technology investments and expand the scale of customer services. Mastering core technology will create a solid foundation for VPBank and GPBank to continue to innovate, develop sustainably and bring optimal experiences to customers.

The partnership on the core banking system is the first step for many more strategic cooperation activities anticipated between VPBank and OneConnect in the future.

OneConnect Chairman Dang Yang Chen said: "With global experience in financial technology and the ability to deploy large-scale digital banking systems, OneConnect believes that this new solution will help VPBank improve operational efficiency, expand its ability to serve millions of customers every day and continue to affirm its brand as a leading innovative bank in Việt Nam."

While expanding cooperation with major global names, VPBank continues to uphold its leading position in financial technology, mastering core technology and aiming for a versatile and sustainable digital banking model. This important partnership once again contributes to VPBank's positioning as an innovative bank, ready to meet the increasing needs of customers and the market.

OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) is a member company of Ping An Group, with more than 30 years of experience specialising in providing comprehensive financial technology solutions for the banking and insurance sectors.

OCFT helps customers transform digitally by improving operational efficiency and service quality as well as minimising costs and risks through the integration of technology and business.

OneConnect has expanded its operations to more than 20 countries and territories, achieving many prestigious international awards for innovation, such as IDC's Global Fintech Top 100, the Wu Wen Jun Award for AI Science and Technology and more than 80 international professional awards, as well as earning CMMI5 international certification for software development processes.

As one of the first joint stock commercial banks in Việt Nam, VPBank has maintained a sustainable growth rate over the past 32 years. Currently, VPBank is among the leading commercial banks in terms of total assets, operating efficiency and profits, with a strong presence in the retail and SME segments.

As of June 30, VPBank's total consolidated assets reached more than VND1.1 quadrillion, putting it among the largest joint stock commercial banks in Việt Nam. The bank is also among the leading banks in terms of capital base, with total equity of more than VND152 trillion, a solid foundation for long-term and sustainable growth.

VPBank is also a pioneer in digital transformation to bring customers the best and fastest financial products and services. — VNS