Dole names VN banana distributor

HCM CITY — Dole Việt Nam Co Ltd, a subsidiary of fresh fruits producer and marketer Dole Asia Holdings Pte Ltd, has named U&I Agriculture Corporation as the sole distributor of its bananas in Việt Nam.

Johann Albano, Dole’s vice president for Asian business development, hailed the new partnership saying it would “further strengthen our position as one of the leading providers of quality bananas in the Vietnamese market.”

U&I became the first banana producer in the country to be certified for global good agricultural practices, he said.

Dole started selling its products in Việt Nam in 2009. Besides fresh fruits, it also provides canned and dried fruits and other agricultural products. — VNS