Thursday, January 26 2017
Mexican president condemns Trumps wall plan

 Jihadists lose ground around Libyas second city

 Railway sector runs 2 hotlines during Tết

President visits intellectuals in Hà Nội for Tết
President Trần Đại Quang on Thursday visited intellectuals in Hà Nội to extend New Year wishes to them.

Nam Định police bust drug trafficking ring
Police in the northern province of Nam Định announced on Wednesday they have arrested two suspected drug dealers and seized 45kg of synthetic drugs and 30 heroin packs.

Agriculture ministry working on plans to attract FDI
Co-operation between producers and companies is necessary to develop agriculture and to attract more investment in the sector, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyễn Xuân Cường has said.

Historian Lâm dies at 92
Professor Đinh Xuân Lâm, one of the country’s great historians, passed away in Hà Nội on Wednesday at the age of 92.

VFF reserved with World Cup dream
World Cup 2026 will have 48 teams taking part but the chance for Việt Nam to compete in the tournament is very difficult, a football federation official said.

Đà Nẵng project seeks to protect endangered langur
Reuse Everything Institute Inc of Finland has agreed to fund a biodiversity research project in the Sơn Trà Nature Reserve that will contribute to protecting the endangered red-shanked douc langur (Pygathryx nemaeus).

Dang Huynh Uc My, the ‘questioner’– made of firm stuff

