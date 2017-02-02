Thursday, February 2 2017
RSS VietNamNews

VietNamNews

UN Security Council calls for return to Ukraine ceasefire

UN Security Council calls for return to Ukraine ceasefire

 British MPs take first step to starting Brexit

British MPs take first step to starting Brexit

 118 killed in road accidents during Lunar New Year

118 killed in road accidents during Lunar New Year

Highlights

Politics & Laws

City Party leader pays Tết visit to Intel
City Party leader pays Tết visit to Intel

HCM City Party Secretary Đinh La Thăng on Tuesday (Jan 31) paid a Tết (Lunar New Year) visit to Intel Products Việt Nam at the Sài Gòn Hi-Tech Park in District 9.

Society

Cultural custom forces Mông girls into child marriage
Cultural custom forces Mông girls into child marriage

The Mông ethnicity’s cultural perception of marriage was driving their young girls out of school and instead into early marriage in the central province of Nghệ An.

Economy

VN expects closer business connectivity with South Africa
VN expects closer business connectivity with South Africa

Việt Nam hopes to increase the exchange of economic information with South Africa and enhance connectivity between businesses of the two countries, the Vietnamese ambassador to South Africa has said.

Life & Style

German ensemble to present Urban String music
German ensemble to present Urban String music

The German Resonanz Ensemble will present their Urban String concert in Hà Nội on February 13 as part of their Asian tour.

Sports

Old foes Atletico Barca clash for Cup final place
Old foes Atletico, Barca clash for Cup final place

Barcelona will be without Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets once more as they face old foes Atletico Madrid in a fifth two-legged clash between the sides in four seasons with a place in the Copa del Rey final at stake on Wednesday.

Environment

Hải Phòng fire destroys 3 hectares of forestland
Hải Phòng fire destroys 3 hectares of forestland

A forest fire broke out on Monday in Thủy Nguyên District’s Môtt Mountain in Hải Phòng City, burning down at least three hectares of eucalyptus trees.

 

Photo of the day+ more photos ...

Smile of Spring
Dang Huynh Uc My, the ‘questioner’– made of firm stuff

Dang Huynh Uc My, the ‘questioner’– made of firm stuff

http://www.asianews.network/
Latest Most Read
SCOOP

SCOOP

E-paper

Sponsored Links

Your Say

Op-Ed

Travel

Expat Corner

Features