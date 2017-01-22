Domestic fashion startups make their mark
Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has affirmed that Việt Nam always welcomes international media to the country to cover its development and global integration.
HCM City is promoting responsible tourism, considered the best approach to meet objectives related to economic development, local socio-cultural preservation and environmental protection.
The property market will develop strongly in all segments this year, building on last year's robust recovery, experts tell Viet Nam News
This year children will have a chance to discover traditional Tết paintings at Văn (Literature) Lake, part of Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám (Temple of Literature – First National University) relics in Hà Nội.
The V. League is again facing a crisis with FLC Thanh Hóa president threatening to walk out with his team if the eight-match ban against captain Omar is not revoked.
Only around 100 wild elephants, and an additional 60 in captivity, remain in Việt Nam, with most living in Đắk Lắk, Đồng Nai and Nghệ An provinces, a conference on elephant conservation heard on Wednesday.
