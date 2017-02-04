President attends annual ploughing festival in Hà Nam
Gov’t resolved to maintain trust: PM
VN e-commerce well placed to meet targets
VN Index rallies for a fifth day
National CPI hits two-year high in January
Cameras coming to vehicle-registration centres
Viettel, Phú Thọ to build a smart city
No deaths in Quảng Nam automobile factory fire
HCM City Party Secretary Đinh La Thăng on Tuesday (Jan 31) paid a Tết (Lunar New Year) visit to Intel Products Việt Nam at the Sài Gòn Hi-Tech Park in District 9.
Residents of Mekong Delta provinces such as Bến Tre and Long An have complained about being bombarded with noise over the Tết holiday this year. The Tuổi Trẻ (Youth) newspaper reported that locals suffered from the excessive use of neighbors’ karaoke systems.
The People’s Committee in southern Bình Thuận Province has given its approval in principle to the Đa Nhim-Hàm Thuận-Đa Mi Joint Stock Company for a project on Đa Mi Lake.
New-year writing, buffalo decorating, Đuổm Temple and Mother Âu Cơ Festivals are among the first many cultural activities that take place across the country in the upcoming festival season of this lunar new year.
Việt Nam’s U23 squad -- which is practicing for a friendly match against Malaysia next week -- has players with great skill, coach Nguyễn Hữu Thắng said.
A forest fire broke out on Monday in Thủy Nguyên District’s Môtt Mountain in Hải Phòng City, burning down at least three hectares of eucalyptus trees.
Smile of Spring
Dang Huynh Uc My, the ‘questioner’– made of firm stuff