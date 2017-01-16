Rules laid down to produce traditional fish sauce
President presents Tết gifts to poor
VN Party leader visits Zhejiang, wrapping up China visit
An Asia-Pacific pearl glows in Viet Nam
A surgeon who leaves no scars behind
At least 32 dead as cargo plane crash destroys Kyrgyzstan houses
Quán Ăn Ngon offers a refined taste of home
$10b pact to develop gas-powered plants signed
The US and Việt Nam both need to work out how to advance economic and strategic relationships with partners in the region at a time when important choices have to be made by governments around the world, US Secretary of State John Kerry said yesterday at a meeting in HCM City.
The National Traffic Safety Committee on Sunday evening sent a document asking the Ministry of Transport and local traffic safety committees to strengthen inspection on vehicles’ safety and movement.
The Ministry of Finance has proposed, in a draft law, to almost triple the environmental protection tax on oil and gas consumption from the current VNĐ3,000 (US$0.13) to VNĐ8,000 per litre.
HCM City’s Trần Hữu Trang Cải Lương (reformed opera) theatre, one of the region’s leading traditional art troupes, is preparing a series of new shows to entertain farmers during Tết (Lunar New Year), which begins January 28.
Thanh Hoá maintained its position on top of the V.League table after their 2-0 win over Sanna Khánh Hòa in the second round
Only around 100 wild elephants, and an additional 60 in captivity, remain in Việt Nam, with most living in Đắk Lắk, Đồng Nai and Nghệ An provinces, a conference on elephant conservation heard on Wednesday.
Playing time
Dang Huynh Uc My, the ‘questioner’– made of firm stuff
Đà Nẵng constructions accelerate for regional summit