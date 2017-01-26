Coming home for Tết
President Trần Đại Quang on Thursday visited intellectuals in Hà Nội to extend New Year wishes to them.
Police in the northern province of Nam Định announced on Wednesday they have arrested two suspected drug dealers and seized 45kg of synthetic drugs and 30 heroin packs.
Co-operation between producers and companies is necessary to develop agriculture and to attract more investment in the sector, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyễn Xuân Cường has said.
Professor Đinh Xuân Lâm, one of the country’s great historians, passed away in Hà Nội on Wednesday at the age of 92.
World Cup 2026 will have 48 teams taking part but the chance for Việt Nam to compete in the tournament is very difficult, a football federation official said.
Reuse Everything Institute Inc of Finland has agreed to fund a biodiversity research project in the Sơn Trà Nature Reserve that will contribute to protecting the endangered red-shanked douc langur (Pygathryx nemaeus).
