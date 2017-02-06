Monday, February 6 2017
Highlights

Politics & Laws

City Party leader pays Tết visit to Intel
City Party leader pays Tết visit to Intel

HCM City Party Secretary Đinh La Thăng on Tuesday (Jan 31) paid a Tết (Lunar New Year) visit to Intel Products Việt Nam at the Sài Gòn Hi-Tech Park in District 9.

Society

Noisy neighbours cause headaches during Tết
Noisy neighbours cause headaches during Tết

Residents of Mekong Delta provinces such as Bến Tre and Long An have complained about being bombarded with noise over the Tết holiday this year. The Tuổi Trẻ (Youth) newspaper reported that locals suffered from the excessive use of neighbors’ karaoke systems.

Economy

Bình Thuận okays floating power plant
Bình Thuận okays floating power plant

The People’s Committee in southern Bình Thuận Province has given its approval in principle to the Đa Nhim-Hàm Thuận-Đa Mi Joint Stock Company for a project on Đa Mi Lake.

Life & Style

A variety of festivals celebrate lunar New Year
A variety of festivals celebrate lunar New Year

New-year writing, buffalo decorating, Đuổm Temple and Mother Âu Cơ Festivals are among the many cultural activities that take place across Việt Nam in the upcoming festival season of the lunar new year.

Sports

Việt Nam have talented players: coach
Việt Nam have talented players: coach

Việt Nam’s U23 squad -- which is practicing for a friendly match against Malaysia next week -- has players with great skill, coach Nguyễn Hữu Thắng said.

Environment

IUCN launches wetlands project
IUCN launches wetlands project

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) launched a regional project to enhance the resilience of wetlands in Lower Mekong countries on the occasion of World Wetlands Day (February 2).

Smile of Spring
