Sunday, January 22 2017
Health inspectors found 244 cases of unsafe dietary supplements and medicine in 2016

 Gambias president declares state of emergency

 Australia names first indigenous minister

PM meets international media on fringes of WEF 2017
Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has affirmed that Việt Nam always welcomes international media to the country to cover its development and global integration. 

HCM City promotes responsible tourism
HCM City is promoting responsible tourism, considered the best approach to meet objectives related to economic development, local socio-cultural preservation and environmental protection.

Property market to continue strong showing this year
The property market will develop strongly in all segments this year, building on last year's robust recovery, experts tell Viet Nam News

Tết event celebrates folk art and calligraphy
This year children will have a chance to discover traditional Tết paintings at Văn (Literature) Lake, part of Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám (Temple of Literature – First National University) relics in Hà Nội.

Thanh Hóa threaten to quit V. League
The V. League is again facing a crisis with FLC Thanh Hóa president threatening to walk out with his team if the eight-match ban against captain Omar is not revoked.

Conference highlights elephant conservation
Only around 100 wild elephants, and an additional 60 in captivity, remain in Việt Nam, with most living in Đắk Lắk, Đồng Nai and Nghệ An provinces, a conference on elephant conservation heard on Wednesday.

Photo of the day+ more photos ...

The taste of Tết
Dang Huynh Uc My, the ‘questioner’– made of firm stuff

