Sunday, January 1 2017
Queen of Startups talks about fight with cancer

 10 events that shocked the world in 2016

 Bus operators protest route changes

Workshop aims to fuel Việt Nam-China economic co-operation
A workshop was opened in Hà Nội yesterday with a view to beefing up economic cooperation between Việt Nam and China.

Needed for 2017: more practice less theory
Phùng Xuân Nhạ, Minister of Education and Training, speaks to the newspaper Kinh tế & Đô thị (Economic and Urban Affairs) about the goals of his ministry for 2017.

Shares end 2016 on positive note
Shares ended the last trading session of the year yestterday on a positive note on both local bourses, driven by increasing demand for large-cap stocks during the closing period of the day.

Diva and divo to rock New Year countdown music party
Nadal looks to kickstart 2017 in Brisbane
Spanish great Rafael Nadal will be hoping the season-opening Brisbane International gives him the chance to kick-start his career following an injury-plagued 2016.

Đồng Nai firm caught discharging wastewater into river
Pak Việt Nam Company from the southern province of Đồng Nai has been caught red-handed discharging black substance – suspected to be wastewater – into Thị Vải river.

Reflections
