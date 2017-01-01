World parties ring in New Year despite terror jitters
Work in unity and make nation thrive: President
Organic cosmetic products bring in a new fragrance
City to revamp waterway tourism plan
On New Year’s Eve
"Queen of Startups" talks about fight with cancer
10 events that shocked the world in 2016
Bus operators protest route changes
A workshop was opened in Hà Nội yesterday with a view to beefing up economic cooperation between Việt Nam and China.
Phùng Xuân Nhạ, Minister of Education and Training, speaks to the newspaper Kinh tế & Đô thị (Economic and Urban Affairs) about the goals of his ministry for 2017.
Shares ended the last trading session of the year yestterday on a positive note on both local bourses, driven by increasing demand for large-cap stocks during the closing period of the day.
Spanish great Rafael Nadal will be hoping the season-opening Brisbane International gives him the chance to kick-start his career following an injury-plagued 2016.
Pak Việt Nam Company from the southern province of Đồng Nai has been caught red-handed discharging black substance – suspected to be wastewater – into Thị Vải river.
Reflections
Đà Nẵng constructions accelerate for regional summit
Making sustainable development a reality for all businesses in Vietnam