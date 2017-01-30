Monday, January 30 2017
Federer strengthens GOAT case with shock Slam revival

Trump vows better Russia ties, reassures NATO allies

No reason for alarm over Greek debt: ESM

President visits intellectuals in Hà Nội for Tết

President Trần Đại Quang on Thursday visited intellectuals in Hà Nội to extend New Year wishes to them.

48 killed in road accidents on Tết holiday

Traffic death toll amounted to 48 on the first two days of the Lunar New Year (Saturday and Sunday). 

Lack of timber threatens wood industry

The wood processing industry faces a lot of difficulties in the future following the government’s order close natural forest gates from January 1.

Ancient scent of Tết

Enjoying thủy tiên (Narcissus) plants during Tết has also been an elegant hobby dating back a long time for Hanoians.

Vinh is promoted coach of U19 team

Đinh Hồng Vinh has been appointed head coach of the national U19 squad, which will undergo a training course in China next month.

 

Đà Nẵng project seeks to protect endangered langur

Reuse Everything Institute Inc of Finland has agreed to fund a biodiversity research project in the Sơn Trà Nature Reserve that will contribute to protecting the endangered red-shanked douc langur (Pygathryx nemaeus).

Dang Huynh Uc My, the ‘questioner’– made of firm stuff

Dang Huynh Uc My, the ‘questioner’– made of firm stuff

